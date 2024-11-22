Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures Enforced at Shahi Jama Masjid Amid Tensions in Sambhal

Security has been intensified at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal following a recent survey that sparked local tensions. Authorities have conducted meetings with community leaders to maintain peace, urging residents to pray in their local mosques. Measures include foot patrols and social media monitoring to prevent disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:51 IST
Heightened Security Measures Enforced at Shahi Jama Masjid Amid Tensions in Sambhal
Security tightened outside Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Friday prayers approach, security has been tightened at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, a town on edge following a survey conducted on November 19. The action stems from a petition by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, claiming the mosque to be a temple. Local police and the mosque's committee were present during the survey.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar, assured that peace prevails in the area, but warned of strong repercussions for any disturbances. Extensive foot patrols by the PAC, RAF, and local police have been executed, alongside meetings with stakeholders. Residents have been encouraged to attend Friday prayers at mosques in their respective areas, with mohalla committee announcements echoing this sentiment. Kumar expressed hope that peace would be maintained, reiterating strict measures against any potential disruptions.

On Thursday, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia revealed that a police-led flag march was conducted to reinforce the message of zero tolerance for unrest. Security efforts have fortified the town, with two out of three roads to the mosque being sealed. Additionally, authorities have issued warnings on social media, and gatherings have been restricted under Section 163, prohibiting assemblies of more than five people. SP Kumar highlighted the importance of compliance and reported detainment under Section 151 for non-compliance. These measures aim to ensure calm during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024