Heightened Security Measures Enforced at Shahi Jama Masjid Amid Tensions in Sambhal

As Friday prayers approach, security has been tightened at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, a town on edge following a survey conducted on November 19. The action stems from a petition by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, claiming the mosque to be a temple. Local police and the mosque's committee were present during the survey.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar, assured that peace prevails in the area, but warned of strong repercussions for any disturbances. Extensive foot patrols by the PAC, RAF, and local police have been executed, alongside meetings with stakeholders. Residents have been encouraged to attend Friday prayers at mosques in their respective areas, with mohalla committee announcements echoing this sentiment. Kumar expressed hope that peace would be maintained, reiterating strict measures against any potential disruptions.

On Thursday, District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia revealed that a police-led flag march was conducted to reinforce the message of zero tolerance for unrest. Security efforts have fortified the town, with two out of three roads to the mosque being sealed. Additionally, authorities have issued warnings on social media, and gatherings have been restricted under Section 163, prohibiting assemblies of more than five people. SP Kumar highlighted the importance of compliance and reported detainment under Section 151 for non-compliance. These measures aim to ensure calm during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)