NTPC Green Energy IPO: A Bright Green Shift for Investors

The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd was fully subscribed on the third day. The Rs 10,000 crore share sale exceeded offers with a subscription of 1.02 times. Retail investors showed strong interest, while proceeds will repay subsidiary loans and support corporate initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:09 IST
NTPC Green Energy Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) achieved full subscription on its third day, signaling investor confidence in the renewable sector. The Rs 10,000 crore share sale received an overwhelming response with bids surpassing the offers by 1.02 times according to the NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) demonstrated robust participation, subscribing 2.70 times over their allocated share. Meanwhile, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 75 per cent and non-institutional investors accounted for 42 per cent of the total shares.

The proceeds, approximately Rs 7,500 crore, will be allocated towards alleviating NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's debt and supporting general corporate functions. The IPO, managed by IDBI Capital, HDFC Bank, IIFL Capital, and Nuvama Wealth Management, highlights NTPC's strategic focus on expanding its solar and wind power assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

