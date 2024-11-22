Unimoni Steals the Spotlight at World Travel Market London
Unimoni marked a significant milestone by participating in the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) in London, demonstrating its readiness to expand its global presence in travel and financial services. With innovative offerings and customer-centric solutions, Unimoni aims to forge partnerships and explore new opportunities internationally.
- Country:
- India
Unimoni, a prominent player in financial and travel services, has made its debut at the esteemed World Travel Market (WTM) held in London. This participation marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to broaden its international reach and strengthen its presence in the global financial and travel ecosystem.
Represented by CA. Krishnan R, Director & CEO of Unimoni India, and Mr. John George, Vice President & Business Head of Unimoni Travel and Holidays, the company utilized this platform to showcase India's tourism under the 'Bharat Dekho' campaign, presenting packages in ecotourism, weddings, and wellness, aiming for a diverse global audience.
Unimoni's booth at WTM offered a comprehensive range of services, from customized travel packages to secure remittance solutions, reflecting its commitment to customer satisfaction. The event facilitated new partnerships, presenting Unimoni's expansive network as a strategic advantage in offering seamless, secure, and reliable financial and travel solutions globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Partnerships: Greece Reaches Out to President-elect Trump
Strengthening Ties: China-Indonesia Forge New Pathways in Strategic Partnerships
Strengthening Ties: China and Indonesia Forge Strategic Partnerships
Russia Seeks New Partnerships: First Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference in Sochi
Strategic Partnerships and Appointments Dominate Business Landscape