Unimoni Steals the Spotlight at World Travel Market London

Unimoni, a prominent player in financial and travel services, has made its debut at the esteemed World Travel Market (WTM) held in London. This participation marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to broaden its international reach and strengthen its presence in the global financial and travel ecosystem.

Represented by CA. Krishnan R, Director & CEO of Unimoni India, and Mr. John George, Vice President & Business Head of Unimoni Travel and Holidays, the company utilized this platform to showcase India's tourism under the 'Bharat Dekho' campaign, presenting packages in ecotourism, weddings, and wellness, aiming for a diverse global audience.

Unimoni's booth at WTM offered a comprehensive range of services, from customized travel packages to secure remittance solutions, reflecting its commitment to customer satisfaction. The event facilitated new partnerships, presenting Unimoni's expansive network as a strategic advantage in offering seamless, secure, and reliable financial and travel solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)