From Mechanic Dreams to Feathered Success: Iqbal's Poultry Journey in Kupwara

In the heart of Kupwara district, young entrepreneur Mohammad Iqbal, a mechanical engineering graduate, is redefining success with his thriving high-breed poultry farm. After completing his studies at RIMT University in Chandigarh, Iqbal faced financial hardships and worked as a salesman before stumbling upon a story that sparked his entrepreneurial spirit.

Inspired by a social media post about another man's poultry venture, Iqbal dived into research and traveled to Punjab to procure birds. His determination paid off, and in one and a half years, his farm evolved into an inspiring success story. With an initial stock of 200 birds that has since expanded to 3,000, Iqbal's farm has become an admired hub in Kupwara.

Family support and guidance from the Animal Husbandry Department were pivotal in Iqbal's journey. Today, his farm boasts a variety of birds, with Kadaknath being the most popular among visitors. Iqbal encourages young people to explore government-backed financial schemes to establish their own ventures, demonstrating how passion can reshape both a life and a community.

