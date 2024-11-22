Indonesia Pledges Major Shift to Renewable Energy
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced plans to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy within 15 years, aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. While the move is largely praised, experts stress the need for swift and concrete actions to achieve these ambitious targets.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has declared a bold plan to eliminate coal and fossil fuel power plants and significantly increase the country's renewable energy capacity over the next 15 years.
Speaking at the Group of 20 summit in Brazil, Subianto emphasized Indonesia's wealth in geothermal resources and expressed optimism about achieving net zero emissions by 2050, a target set a decade ahead of the previous commitment. The announcement was met with cautious approval from environmental experts and activists.
However, with Indonesia being a major player in the coal industry and fossil fuels forming the backbone of its current energy supplies, experts underscore the necessity for immediate and effective actions to realize this transition. Commitments, partnerships, and substantial financial investments are crucial to ensuring a successful shift to renewable energy.
