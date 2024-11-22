Assam Congress Demands Inquiry into Alleged Solar Power Scams
The Assam Congress has called for a detailed discussion on the 90 MW solar power plant set up by Azure Power and Adani Green in Assam. Allegations of corruption have been raised against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his purported link to a larger solar scam involving Gautam Adani.
- Country:
- India
The Assam Congress is urging an inquiry into the state's 90 MW solar power plant, developed by Azure Power in collaboration with Adani Green. The party insists this topic should feature prominently when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is formed, pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for shielding Gautam Adani.
Allegations have emerged, notably from Congress member Bhupen Kumar Borah, claiming both the Assam Chief Minister and Andhra Pradesh's then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have engaged in unauthorized deals with Adani's enterprise. Borah stressed that a US court has documented parts of these transactions, drawing attention to supposed corrupt dealings in solar power purchases.
The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, is committed to addressing these concerns in Parliament. Gandhi has maintained that despite widespread accusations against the Adani Group, exemplified by recent US Department of Justice probes, Adani remains unpunished. He questions the credibility of anti-corruption stances within the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trying to divide tribals and OBCs in country: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranchi.
I urge Sonia Gandhi to coach Rahul, as without training, he is like an unguided missile: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranchi.
Gautam Adani says his conglomerate will invest USD 10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects.
Gautam Adani's Bold $10 Billion US Investment
Gautam Adani Hosts European Delegates at India's Renewable Energy Hub