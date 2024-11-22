Assam Congress Demands Inquiry into Alleged Solar Power Scams

The Assam Congress is urging an inquiry into the state's 90 MW solar power plant, developed by Azure Power in collaboration with Adani Green. The party insists this topic should feature prominently when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is formed, pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for shielding Gautam Adani.

Allegations have emerged, notably from Congress member Bhupen Kumar Borah, claiming both the Assam Chief Minister and Andhra Pradesh's then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have engaged in unauthorized deals with Adani's enterprise. Borah stressed that a US court has documented parts of these transactions, drawing attention to supposed corrupt dealings in solar power purchases.

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, is committed to addressing these concerns in Parliament. Gandhi has maintained that despite widespread accusations against the Adani Group, exemplified by recent US Department of Justice probes, Adani remains unpunished. He questions the credibility of anti-corruption stances within the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)