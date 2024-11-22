Left Menu

Assam Congress Demands Inquiry into Alleged Solar Power Scams

The Assam Congress has called for a detailed discussion on the 90 MW solar power plant set up by Azure Power and Adani Green in Assam. Allegations of corruption have been raised against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his purported link to a larger solar scam involving Gautam Adani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:46 IST
Assam Congress Demands Inquiry into Alleged Solar Power Scams
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah (File Photo/@BhupenKBorah) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Congress is urging an inquiry into the state's 90 MW solar power plant, developed by Azure Power in collaboration with Adani Green. The party insists this topic should feature prominently when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is formed, pointing fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for shielding Gautam Adani.

Allegations have emerged, notably from Congress member Bhupen Kumar Borah, claiming both the Assam Chief Minister and Andhra Pradesh's then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have engaged in unauthorized deals with Adani's enterprise. Borah stressed that a US court has documented parts of these transactions, drawing attention to supposed corrupt dealings in solar power purchases.

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, is committed to addressing these concerns in Parliament. Gandhi has maintained that despite widespread accusations against the Adani Group, exemplified by recent US Department of Justice probes, Adani remains unpunished. He questions the credibility of anti-corruption stances within the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024