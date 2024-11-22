Avaada Group's Green Energy Leap: 1200MW Hydropower Storage in Rajasthan
Avaada Group is set to invest Rs 5,800 crore in a 1200MW pumped hydropower storage project in Rajasthan. This initiative aims to enhance energy security and sustainability, complementing previous renewable energy investments, and promises economic growth and employment in the region.
- Country:
- India
Green energy solutions provider Avaada Group has announced a substantial Rs 5,800 crore investment to establish a 1200MW pumped hydropower storage project in Rajasthan. According to a company statement, the group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project development.
Located in the Sirohi district, the Kadambari PSP is set to transform Rajasthan's energy landscape, combining grid stability with Round the Clock renewable power. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the venture's role in addressing rising energy demands and paving the way for sustainable growth.
The initiative also aligns with Avaada's expansive renewable energy portfolio in Rajasthan, aiming to boost employment, manufacturing, and the state's contribution to India's trillion-dollar green economy aspiration. The formal MoU signing included notable dignitaries and government representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Investment Trends 2025: A Dive into PE, VC, and M&A Dynamics
India's Power Surge: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy
ACME Solar and Hexa Climate Win Big in NTPC's Renewable Energy Bid
ED Cracks Down on E-commerce Giants for Foreign Investment Violations
E-commerce Giants Under Scrutiny for Investment Violations