Avaada Group's Green Energy Leap: 1200MW Hydropower Storage in Rajasthan

Green energy solutions provider Avaada Group has announced a substantial Rs 5,800 crore investment to establish a 1200MW pumped hydropower storage project in Rajasthan. According to a company statement, the group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project development.

Located in the Sirohi district, the Kadambari PSP is set to transform Rajasthan's energy landscape, combining grid stability with Round the Clock renewable power. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the venture's role in addressing rising energy demands and paving the way for sustainable growth.

The initiative also aligns with Avaada's expansive renewable energy portfolio in Rajasthan, aiming to boost employment, manufacturing, and the state's contribution to India's trillion-dollar green economy aspiration. The formal MoU signing included notable dignitaries and government representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)