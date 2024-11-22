Left Menu

Bitcoin Skyrockets: The Cryptocurrency Revolution Hits New Heights

Bitcoin has surged past USD 99,000, nearing the USD 100,000 mark, a dramatic rise after the FTX collapse two years ago. The rally is fueled by expectations of a crypto-friendly Trump administration. Despite optimism, experts caution about investment risks amid volatile market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:44 IST
Bitcoin Skyrockets: The Cryptocurrency Revolution Hits New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin continues to shatter records, reaching an all-time high of over USD 99,000 recently. This marks a remarkable rebound from the depths below USD 17,000 when the FTX exchange collapsed merely two years ago. Driving this unprecedented rally is the anticipated regulatory shift under the Trump administration, perceived as more favorable toward cryptocurrency.

This surge in bitcoin's valuation follows Trump's commitment to turning the US into the 'crypto capital of the planet'. His proposals include a strategic bitcoin reserve and new crypto trading ventures. The crypto market's optimism is palpable, yet experts warn that the inherent volatility poses significant risks to investors.

The environmental consequences of bitcoin mining continue to be a pressing concern. The process is energy-intensive, predominantly powered by pollutive sources. Recent studies equate its carbon footprint to burning billions of pounds of coal. Despite increasing calls for eco-friendly practices, the sector's reliance on fossil fuels remains substantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024