Sarda Energy and S M Steels Secure Major Coal Blocks in Auction's Second Day
Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd and S M Steels and Power Ltd won two significant coal blocks during the second day of the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions, securing reserves of 102.268 million tonnes in Chhattisgarh and 77.9 million tonnes in Jharkhand, respectively. This operation is expected to generate Rs 339.06 crore annually and create 2,839 jobs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:38 IST
Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd and S M Steels and Power Ltd emerged as successful bidders for two coal blocks on the second day of the commercial coal mines auction.
Sarda Energy secured a mine with reserves of 102.268 million tonnes in Chhattisgarh, while S M Steels acquired a block with 77.9 million tonnes of reserves in Jharkhand.
This development comes during the ongoing 10th round of e-auction, as announced by the coal ministry, and these blocks are projected to generate Rs 339.06 crore annually.
