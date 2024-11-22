Sarda Energy and S M Steels Secure Major Coal Blocks in Auction's Second Day

Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd and S M Steels and Power Ltd emerged as successful bidders for two coal blocks on the second day of the commercial coal mines auction.

Sarda Energy secured a mine with reserves of 102.268 million tonnes in Chhattisgarh, while S M Steels acquired a block with 77.9 million tonnes of reserves in Jharkhand.

This development comes during the ongoing 10th round of e-auction, as announced by the coal ministry, and these blocks are projected to generate Rs 339.06 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)