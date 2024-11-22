Left Menu

Sarda Energy and S M Steels Secure Major Coal Blocks in Auction's Second Day

Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd and S M Steels and Power Ltd won two significant coal blocks during the second day of the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions, securing reserves of 102.268 million tonnes in Chhattisgarh and 77.9 million tonnes in Jharkhand, respectively. This operation is expected to generate Rs 339.06 crore annually and create 2,839 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:38 IST
Sarda Energy and S M Steels Secure Major Coal Blocks in Auction's Second Day
  • Country:
  • India

Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd and S M Steels and Power Ltd emerged as successful bidders for two coal blocks on the second day of the commercial coal mines auction.

Sarda Energy secured a mine with reserves of 102.268 million tonnes in Chhattisgarh, while S M Steels acquired a block with 77.9 million tonnes of reserves in Jharkhand.

This development comes during the ongoing 10th round of e-auction, as announced by the coal ministry, and these blocks are projected to generate Rs 339.06 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024