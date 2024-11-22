Left Menu

Zomato Joins the Ranks: A New Era for Sensex

Zomato is set to join the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel by December 23, 2024. This move is part of the reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd. The change signifies a major milestone for Zomato, reflecting its impressive growth over the past year.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:59 IST
  Country:
  India

Online food delivery titan Zomato is poised to join the elite BSE Sensex, a landmark achievement that will see it replace JSW Steel from December 23.

This shift is part of a broader reconstitution effort unveiled by Asia Index Private Ltd, a BSE subsidiary.

Slated for completion by December 23, 2024, the Asia Index's latest announcement marks a significant endorsement of Zomato's recent market performance.

The inclusion further impacts additional indices, including the BSE 100, BSE Sensex 50, and BSE Sensex Next 50, reflecting a comprehensive reshuffling.

Further additions to the BSE Sensex 50 include prominent players like Jio Financial Services and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Meanwhile, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and LTI Mindtree are due to exit the index, illustrating the dynamic nature of the financial market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

