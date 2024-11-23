Surging Markets Shake Up Global Economy Amid Trump's Policy Signals
Global equities experienced strong weekly gains as U.S. Treasury yields fell, driven by market speculation on President-elect Trump's economic policies. Wall Street closed higher, with various sectors showing mixed performances. Key highlights included Nvidia's volatile results, bitcoin’s near $100,000 achievement, and significant movements in oil and gold prices.
Global stocks surged this week, ending strong on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped on heightened market speculation over President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming economic policies. With bitcoin trading near an unprecedented $100,000 threshold, traders are on edge about Trump's agenda, likely to include tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation.
Wall Street indexes closed up, led by gains in industrials and consumer staples, while technology and communication services saw declines. Notably, Nvidia dropped 3.2% after disappointing sales forecasts despite strong quarterly results. The Dow Jones rose 0.97% to 44,296.51, the S&P 500 edged up 0.35%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.16%.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell slightly, with market expectations of future Federal Reserve rate cuts. Bitcoin neared $100,000 as investors anticipated regulatory shifts under Trump's administration. Concurrently, the euro reached a two-year low against a stronger dollar, and both oil and gold prices surged amid ongoing global tensions.
