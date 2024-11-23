Left Menu

Surging Markets Shake Up Global Economy Amid Trump's Policy Signals

Global equities experienced strong weekly gains as U.S. Treasury yields fell, driven by market speculation on President-elect Trump's economic policies. Wall Street closed higher, with various sectors showing mixed performances. Key highlights included Nvidia's volatile results, bitcoin’s near $100,000 achievement, and significant movements in oil and gold prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 03:13 IST
Surging Markets Shake Up Global Economy Amid Trump's Policy Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks surged this week, ending strong on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped on heightened market speculation over President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming economic policies. With bitcoin trading near an unprecedented $100,000 threshold, traders are on edge about Trump's agenda, likely to include tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation.

Wall Street indexes closed up, led by gains in industrials and consumer staples, while technology and communication services saw declines. Notably, Nvidia dropped 3.2% after disappointing sales forecasts despite strong quarterly results. The Dow Jones rose 0.97% to 44,296.51, the S&P 500 edged up 0.35%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.16%.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell slightly, with market expectations of future Federal Reserve rate cuts. Bitcoin neared $100,000 as investors anticipated regulatory shifts under Trump's administration. Concurrently, the euro reached a two-year low against a stronger dollar, and both oil and gold prices surged amid ongoing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024