Left Menu

Dust Clouds in Egypt: Coal's Environmental Impact Sparks Debate

Residents in Alexandria, Egypt, accuse a local cement factory of pollution from coal burning. Despite assurances that emissions are legal, concerns loom over health impacts. The broader issue of fossil fuel exports and their environmental consequences highlights global accountability challenges amid climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:00 IST
Dust Clouds in Egypt: Coal's Environmental Impact Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blanket of black dust veils the streets and rooftops near a cement factory in Alexandria, Egypt, raising health and environmental concerns among locals. The factory, run by the Alexandria Portland Cement Company, has been accused by activists of causing pollution by burning coal. Residents report seeing particles falling nightly from the plant's chimneys, exacerbating worries for their community.

The company, part of Greece's Titan Cement, insists its emissions are within legal boundaries and is working to decrease coal usage. Meanwhile, Egypt's dependence on coal for cement production, driven by natural gas shortages, reflects a wider regional reliance on fossil fuel imports from countries like the U.S.

This controversy is unfolding against a backdrop of heated global discussions over fossil fuel exports at the UN climate talks in Baku. Experts argue that exporting nations are evading responsibility for the emissions of fuels sold abroad. While countries like the U.S. and Norway tout domestic climate progress, their fossil fuel exports remain a significant environmental concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024