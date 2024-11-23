A blanket of black dust veils the streets and rooftops near a cement factory in Alexandria, Egypt, raising health and environmental concerns among locals. The factory, run by the Alexandria Portland Cement Company, has been accused by activists of causing pollution by burning coal. Residents report seeing particles falling nightly from the plant's chimneys, exacerbating worries for their community.

The company, part of Greece's Titan Cement, insists its emissions are within legal boundaries and is working to decrease coal usage. Meanwhile, Egypt's dependence on coal for cement production, driven by natural gas shortages, reflects a wider regional reliance on fossil fuel imports from countries like the U.S.

This controversy is unfolding against a backdrop of heated global discussions over fossil fuel exports at the UN climate talks in Baku. Experts argue that exporting nations are evading responsibility for the emissions of fuels sold abroad. While countries like the U.S. and Norway tout domestic climate progress, their fossil fuel exports remain a significant environmental concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)