BJP Gains Traction in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Amid Counting

BJP is poised for success in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, as early results suggest. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav claims BJP retains public trust under PM Modi. Mahayuti alliance leads Maharashtra; JMM-led Mahagathbandhan surpasses halfway in Jharkhand, indicating a close contest with the BJP-led NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:21 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid election result trends in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance, indicating renewed public trust under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the electorate, recognizing the BJP's anticipated victories and public confidence as results unfold in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.

According to early results, the Mahayuti alliance, headed by the BJP, leads significantly in Maharashtra, while the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark in Jharkhand, showcasing a competitive race against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

