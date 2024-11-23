BJP Gains Traction in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Amid Counting

Amid election result trends in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance, indicating renewed public trust under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the electorate, recognizing the BJP's anticipated victories and public confidence as results unfold in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.

According to early results, the Mahayuti alliance, headed by the BJP, leads significantly in Maharashtra, while the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark in Jharkhand, showcasing a competitive race against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

(With inputs from agencies.)