Eminent Electricity Distribution Secures Chandigarh Deal
Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd, a CESC Ltd subsidiary, has been awarded a Letter of Intent for acquiring full equity in Chandigarh's electricity distribution. This Rs 871-crore deal, previously delayed by legal challenges, is now clear to proceed following a court ruling dismissing the employee petition against privatisation.
- Country:
- India
After a prolonged legal battle lasting nearly three years, Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd, a subsidiary of CESC Ltd from the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has finally received the Letter of Intent to acquire 100 per cent equity in a Chandigarh-based electricity distribution company.
The substantial Rs 871-crore deal saw CESC outshine competitors like Torrent Power, NTPC Ltd, ReNew Power, Adani, Tata Power, and Sterlite during the financial bidding process held in 2021. However, the privatisation faced significant pushback from trade unions, delaying the acquisition.
A recent decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the petition lodged by employees of the Chandigarh Power Department, eliminating legal barriers to the privatisation of power distribution in the union territory. The transaction is anticipated to conclude within 30 days, pending fulfilment of conditions specified in the LOI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Orient Cement's Profit Plunge and Adani Acquisition Developments
LatentView Analytics: Stellar Growth Spurt with Decision Point Acquisition
Adani Group's Strategic Expansion: Ambuja Cements' Major Acquisition
Clash in Vikarabad: Land Acquisition Sparks Protest
Godrej Industries Expands into Food Sector with Savannah Surfactants Acquisition