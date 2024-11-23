Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Set to Triumph in Maharashtra's Political Landscape

BJP's Prakash Javadekar praises the Mahayuti alliance's expected victory in Maharashtra, crediting it to the public's faith in PM Modi's leadership and development-focused politics. He contrasts the alliance's success with previous ineffective governance, highlighting a shift in voter priorities towards progress and welfare across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:27 IST
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar commended the Mahayuti alliance, as current Election Commission trends indicate that it is on track to form the government in Maharashtra. Javadekar emphasized that the electorate's preference for development-centred politics reflects their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Javadekar pointed out that Maharashtra experienced two different governments over the past five years. Initially, the 'Black government' failed to spur development, while the subsequent administration focused on welfare initiatives for all sections, persuading voters to support the Mahayuti this election cycle. He asserted that voters chose development over a narrow mindset.

Election Commission data revealed that by 11:00 am, the Mahayuti alliance had crossed the majority threshold in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The BJP, leading with 126 seats and having secured 3 wins, celebrates in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena trails with leads in 55 seats, while the NCP follows with leads in 37 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

