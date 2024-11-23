Delhi Cracks Down on Vehicular Pollution: 1.64 Lakh Challans Issued

The national capital has seen a significant crackdown on vehicular pollution as traffic police revealed issuance of over 1.64 lakh challans, amounting to Rs 164 crore, for non-compliance with Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms this winter season.

Since the onset of stricter protocols under GRAP-4, authorities have intensified checks for pollution certificates and impounded hundreds of overaged vehicles. These efforts, part of a wider campaign to improve Delhi's air quality, have also seen thousands of trucks redirected away from the capital.

Senior officials stressed the importance of citizen responsibility in combating pollution, underscoring the health impacts linked to vehicular emissions. The ongoing measures highlight the significance of adhering to pollution control standards in protecting public health and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)