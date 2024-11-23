Gujarat Recognizes Excellence: 'Karmayogi Puraskar' Honors 20 Civil Service Officials

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honored 20 civil services officials with the prestigious 'Karmayogi Puraskar' on Saturday, recognizing their exemplary administrative services between 2019 and 2024. According to a press release, the awards were announced on the final day of the three-day 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath Mahadev, a significant Jyotirling site.

Introduced in 2005, the Karmayogi Puraskar initiative promotes dynamic governance and acknowledges excellence in administrative performance. The awards are granted based on several criteria, such as effective utilization of modern tools, innovative scheme implementations, and adherence to governance benchmarks, as noted in the release.

The eligibility for this scheme involves evaluating District Collectors and District Development Officers who have served over six months in the same district within a financial year. A detailed performance assessment by respective departments and the Chief Secretary determines initial recommendations.

Recommendations for the Best District Collector and Best District Development Officer are submitted to the state government following this evaluation. A selection process using a 100-mark scoring system finalizes the awards, categorized into districts with populations exceeding 15 lakhs and those up to 15 lakhs.

During the award event, 20 officials, including district collectors and development officers, were recognized for their remarkable administrative contributions. Notable awardees include Shalini Agrawal, Arpit Sagar, VK Advani, and Supreet Singh Gulati among others, for their service during various years between 2019 and 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)