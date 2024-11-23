Left Menu

Baramulla Police Bust Terror Hideout and Seize Drug Dealer's Assets

In a coordinated operation, Baramulla Police and security forces dismantled a terror hideout in Kunzer, Baramulla, while confiscating assets worth Rs 1.72 crore, linked to drug trafficking. The operation aims to thwart terror activities and combat illegal drug trade in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:44 IST
Respresentative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Baramulla Police, in collaboration with security forces, dismantled a terror hideout on Saturday in the Kunzer region of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The coordinated operation, carried out in the forests near Malwa village under Police Station Kunzer, involved Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

The decision for the operation followed credible intelligence, leading to the discovery of arms and ammunition. Authorities successfully destroyed the hideout, thereby thwarting potential terrorist activities and undermining plans to disrupt peace in the Kashmir Valley.

In a related action, earlier today, Baramulla Police seized multiple properties, valued at Rs 1.72 crore, including real estate and vehicles belonging to notorious drug dealer Rafiq Ahmad Khan, alias Rafi Rafa, of Trikanjan Boniyar. The seizure falls under sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked to FIR nr 134/2016, stemming from illegal narcotics trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

