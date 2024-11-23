Left Menu

Paris Unites Against Gender Violence: Protests Demand Action

Thousands gathered in Paris and cities across France to protest against femicides and gender violence. The demonstrators, backed by feminist groups, called for stronger government measures and expressed concerns over potential setbacks in women's rights following the rise of Donald Trump. Solidarity was shown for victims like Gisèle Pélicot.

  • Country:
  • France

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Paris and other major French cities on Saturday to protest against femicides and sexual and sexist violence. The protest, supported by both women and men, highlighted the urgent need for change in tackling gender-based violence.

The event saw participants waving purple placards, signaling a collective stand against violence and a defense of women's reproductive rights. Concerns were raised over potential regressions in women's rights, particularly in the wake of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's electoral victory. The gathering also showed solidarity with victims like Gisèle Pélicot, who experienced brutal crimes that have ignited nationwide outrage.

Speakers, including Maelle Noir from the feminist collective "Nous Toutes," emphasized the universal threat of violence, urging the public to recognize that perpetrators could be anyone. The protest organizers demanded increased government funding to combat violence and promote gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

