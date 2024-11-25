Kochi Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amidst Legislative Scrutiny

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill takes its place on the government's agenda among 16 other legislative items for the upcoming winter session of Parliament, residents of Kochi express their dissatisfaction through a protest concerning the Waqf Act. Protestors argue that the Munambam community faces difficulties due to this legislation, claiming the Waqf Board has unjustly appropriated their property, despite their long-standing residence of over 150 years.

Protestors, who have sustained a peaceful protest for 33 days, demand a governmental review of the Waqf Act. One protestor noted their demonstration's non-violent nature and intentions to see the Act amended. The fisherfolk of Munambam were alarmed when, after purchasing the land between 1988 and 1993, they were ordered to vacate as the Waqf Board registered the property under its ownership. The community seeks urgent legislative amendments to protect their rights.

While the Waqf (Amendment) Bill awaits examination by a joint parliamentary committee, opposition members emphasize the necessity for more time to report. This bill seeks to introduce significant reforms towards achieving greater transparency and accountability amidst historic accusations of mismanagement and corruption associated with the Waqf Act of 1995. The committee has actively consulted various stakeholders to devise comprehensive policy improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)