AIMPLB Opposes Waqf Bill: Calls for Legal Action

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has denounced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as anti-democratic and anti-constitutional during its Bengaluru conference. The board, while electing new officials, discussed plans to legally challenge both the Waqf Bill and the Uniform Civil Code recently enacted in Uttarakhand.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong denunciation of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as both 'anti-democratic' and 'anti-constitutional.' This critique emerged from the board's two-day conference that commenced on Sunday in Bengaluru, focusing on pressing issues such as the controversial Waqf Bill and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

During the conference, the AIMPLB elected new leadership, including a president, general secretary, secretary, treasury, and spokesperson, as part of routine proceedings held every three years. Spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas highlighted the organization's resolution to challenge the Waqf Bill, 2024, and the Uniform Civil Code already implemented in Uttarakhand, in the high court.

Ilyas further expressed concerns regarding hate speeches against Prophet Mohammad, deeming them unacceptable to Muslims globally. In the face of potential legislative discussions in Parliament this winter, he emphasized that the board will explore all legal avenues to oppose the Waqf Bill, 2024, fearful of broader implications for other religious and community acts.

