Bhubaneswar Police Tighten Grip on Trafficking Activities

In Bhubaneswar, a minor girl's involvement in illegal trafficking has been flagged by police officials, according to a Saturday report. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra announced that the Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD) is actively investigating the incident, with a close watch being maintained on similar activities.

The incident was brought to light at Cuttack UPD. Police have initiated an investigation, following directives from senior officials to curb such practices. "We have sensitized our officers and implemented measures to monitor these activities closely," Mishra stated, emphasizing readiness to act on new leads as they emerge.

Mishra assured the public of strict legal measures against any "nefarious activities" discovered. Authorities are working to gather intelligence, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all police stations. The ongoing investigation highlights a commitment to maintaining vigilance and taking decisive action against illegal activities.

