Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Collision Mars Wedding Celebrations in Hardoi

In a tragic road accident at Hardoi's Gauri Nagar intersection, a car and bus, both returning from wedding processions, collided, resulting in five deaths and four injuries. Immediate relief efforts were initiated, and investigations are ongoing with condolences from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Collision Mars Wedding Celebrations in Hardoi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident unfolded on Sunday at the Gauri Nagar intersection in Hardoi, leaving five dead and four injured. The collision occurred when a car, returning from a wedding in Kanpur, crashed into a bus coming back from a wedding in Baghauli, police officials confirmed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, East Nripendra Kumar, stated that emergency services promptly admitted the injured to a local hospital for treatment. Bodies of the deceased have been secured by authorities for post-mortem examinations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and extended wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. He mandated the district administration to ensure proper medical care for those affected. Meanwhile, investigations are underway, and further details are anticipated. This incident follows another accident earlier on the same day where eight individuals were injured by a canter on the Yamuna Expressway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

