UP Boosts Tourism with New Air Services and Modern Cruises
Uttar Pradesh announces air connectivity from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park and Ayodhya to Prayagraj for the Kumbh festival. The state introduces the Nishadraj cruise cruising from Varanasi to Prayagraj, aiming for a sublime Mahakumbh experience along with modern amenities and seamless travel.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance tourism, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh announced new air connectivity initiatives. These include a flight from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park at an affordable Rs 5,000 and a link between Ayodhya and Prayagraj tailored for the forthcoming Kumbh festival.
Emphasizing improved access for pilgrims, Singh revealed that the new flights aim to facilitate easier travel to sacred sites, boosting local tourism. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government promises a sublime Mahakumbh 2025, showcasing innovations like the Nishadraj cruise in the Sangam area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit coincides with these efforts, where he will sail on the luxurious Nishadraj cruise, equipped with modern conveniences. The cruise journey, managed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, is set to draw global attention as PM Modi engages in spiritual rituals and meetings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Devotee Turnout for Chaudah Kosi Parikrama in Ayodhya
Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway: Mechanic Dies, Soldier Injured
Uproar in Prayagraj: Student Protests Over UPPSC Examination Decisions
VHP Denounces Threats Against Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Heightened Security in Ayodhya Amid Pro-Khalistan Threat