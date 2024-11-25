UP Boosts Tourism with New Air Services and Modern Cruises

In a bid to enhance tourism, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh announced new air connectivity initiatives. These include a flight from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park at an affordable Rs 5,000 and a link between Ayodhya and Prayagraj tailored for the forthcoming Kumbh festival.

Emphasizing improved access for pilgrims, Singh revealed that the new flights aim to facilitate easier travel to sacred sites, boosting local tourism. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government promises a sublime Mahakumbh 2025, showcasing innovations like the Nishadraj cruise in the Sangam area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit coincides with these efforts, where he will sail on the luxurious Nishadraj cruise, equipped with modern conveniences. The cruise journey, managed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, is set to draw global attention as PM Modi engages in spiritual rituals and meetings.

