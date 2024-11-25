Ukrainian Forces Hit Key Russian Infrastructure Overnight

In a significant escalation of tension, the Ukrainian military announced on Monday that it had successfully struck an oil depot located in Russia's western Kaluga region during an overnight operation. This marks a notable move in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

The offensive did not stop there; the Ukrainian forces also executed strategic strikes on several crucial targets within Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions. These areas lie directly adjacent to Ukraine, indicating a bold decision by Ukrainian military leaders to extend their operations beyond their borders.

The military's actions come amid rising tensions and ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the volatile nature of the region and raising questions about future international responses and repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)