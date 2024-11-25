Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Hit Key Russian Infrastructure Overnight

The Ukrainian military launched an overnight operation targeting an oil depot in Russia's Kaluga region. The strikes extended to several significant facilities in Bryansk and Kursk, areas neighboring Ukraine. This escalation marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:45 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of tension, the Ukrainian military announced on Monday that it had successfully struck an oil depot located in Russia's western Kaluga region during an overnight operation. This marks a notable move in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

The offensive did not stop there; the Ukrainian forces also executed strategic strikes on several crucial targets within Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions. These areas lie directly adjacent to Ukraine, indicating a bold decision by Ukrainian military leaders to extend their operations beyond their borders.

The military's actions come amid rising tensions and ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the volatile nature of the region and raising questions about future international responses and repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

