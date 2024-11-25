Mizoram Powers Up with Prepaid Smart Meters

The Mizoram government is taking a significant step by launching prepaid smart meters, aligning with the nation's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, aimed at modernizing electricity distribution.

On November 21, an agreement was signed between the state's power department and Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider, marking a key milestone in the project.

Funded with more than Rs 170 crore from the Central government, the initiative plans to install smart meters for approximately 289,383 users within a 27-month period, significantly improving service across Mizoram.

