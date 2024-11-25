Left Menu

Mizoram Powers Up with Prepaid Smart Meters

The Mizoram government has initiated the installation of prepaid smart meters under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. An agreement has been signed with Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider, utilizing over Rs 170 crore for the project that aims to enhance electricity distribution for nearly 290,000 consumers.

  • India

The Mizoram government is taking a significant step by launching prepaid smart meters, aligning with the nation's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, aimed at modernizing electricity distribution.

On November 21, an agreement was signed between the state's power department and Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider, marking a key milestone in the project.

Funded with more than Rs 170 crore from the Central government, the initiative plans to install smart meters for approximately 289,383 users within a 27-month period, significantly improving service across Mizoram.

