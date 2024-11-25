Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Rajoana's Death Row Plea Decision

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing for Balwant Singh Rajoana's plea to commute his death sentence for four weeks. Rajoana, convicted for the 1995 assassination of Punjab's Chief Minister Beant Singh, cites delays in mercy petition resolution. The court seeks input from central agencies on the sensitive case.

Updated: 25-11-2024 21:02 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing of Balwant Singh Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of his death sentence by four weeks. Rajoana, on death row for the 1995 assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, argues that the decision on his mercy petition has been delayed significantly.

Central to the plea is the contention that the prolonged delay in processing his mercy petition warrants a reduction in his sentence to life imprisonment. This case is considered sensitive, with the court awaiting further inputs from central agencies.

Rajoana's advocate highlighted his client's 29-year imprisonment, arguing for his release. Despite a previous decision to commute his sentence in 2019 in honor of Guru Nanak Dev's anniversary, the change has not been enacted. The discussion will continue after the government's considerations on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

