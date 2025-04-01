Kejriwal's Call to Action: AAP's Unyielding Fight Against Drug Menace in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has commended the Punjab government's vigorous crackdown on drug-related activities, which he branded as unprecedented in India's history.

He highlighted the arrest of numerous drug traffickers and the significant seizures of narcotics during the anti-drug campaign dubbed 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' in the past month.

At a party summit, Kejriwal emphasized AAP's dedication to eradicating drugs from Punjab, vowing zero tolerance for traffickers and urging grassroots efforts to curb the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)