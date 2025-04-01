Kejriwal's Call to Action: AAP's Unyielding Fight Against Drug Menace in Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal praised the Punjab government's unprecedented crackdown on drugs, highlighting major arrests and narcotics seizures. He reaffirmed AAP's commitment to honest governance and eradication of drugs. Plans include grassroots campaigns, village defenses, and creating playgrounds to engage youth and eliminate the drug menace in Punjab.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has commended the Punjab government's vigorous crackdown on drug-related activities, which he branded as unprecedented in India's history.
He highlighted the arrest of numerous drug traffickers and the significant seizures of narcotics during the anti-drug campaign dubbed 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' in the past month.
At a party summit, Kejriwal emphasized AAP's dedication to eradicating drugs from Punjab, vowing zero tolerance for traffickers and urging grassroots efforts to curb the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Punjab
- drugs
- smugglers
- AAP
- crackdown
- traffickers
- narcotics
- eradication
- governance
Advertisement