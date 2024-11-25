India Earns Top FATF Rating at Eurasian Group Meeting

India has been commended for its exemplary efforts against money laundering and terror financing at the 41st plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group (EAG) in Indore. This recognition was bolstered by a top rating from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The five-day meeting involves delegates from nine countries, including India, who are set to address and strategize against cyber crimes, illicit financial transactions, and terrorism financing. Vivek Agrawal from India's Ministry of Finance emphasized India's classification in 'regular follow-up,' the highest FATF rating.

Discussions will cover money laundering, terrorism financing, and cyber crimes, with input from fintech industry representatives. A resolution is expected to be adopted during the plenary session. Notably, public figures and finance experts from member nations and global organizations are participating in the event.

