K Kavitha Critiques Congress and BJP Over Continued Caste Census Neglect

BRS leader K Kavitha has launched a scathing attack on the Congress and BJP, accusing them of failing the Backward Classes (BC) community by not addressing the demand for a comprehensive caste census. Kavitha, a Member of Legislative Council, questioned Rahul Gandhi on why Congress, despite governing for over five decades, did not conduct a caste census.

Kavitha further accused the BJP of having policies that historically marginalize BC, SC/ST communities. She pointed to a Supreme Court affidavit from the BJP-led central government, where it unequivocally denied plans for a caste census, exposing alleged biases within its agenda. After submitting a 35-page report to the Backward Classes Dedicated Commission Chairman B Venkateshwara Rao, she emphasized the necessity for the commission's independent functioning.

Addressing media concerns, Kavitha highlighted the systemic failures in resource allocation to the commission and criticized procedural inefficiencies in ongoing surveys. She called upon the state to alleviate the fears harbored by BC communities by providing the commission with the means to perform its duties effectively. She praised regional parties for delivering justice to BCs, contrasting this with Congress's failure to fulfill promises like those in the Kamareddy Declaration.

Kavitha pressed Congress for clarity on the legal feasibility of conducting a caste census and urged for actions beyond political reservations to tackle socio-economic challenges. She reiterated her call for an operational BC Commission and lambasted the BJP's opposition to census initiatives. Kavitha concluded by calling for state government sincerity in conducting the caste census to ensure justice for BCs, urging the removal of any persistent doubts or delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)