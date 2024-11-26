Andhra Pradesh Revolutionizes Building Permissions with Single-Window System

In a transformative move, the Andhra Pradesh government announced an overhaul in the procedure for granting building and layout permissions across the state. The decision emerged from a recently concluded review meeting at the State Secretariat, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana disclosed these developments, emphasizing a shift to a streamlined single-window system effective December 31. This system alleviates the necessity to seek permissions from multiple departments such as Revenue, Stamps, and Registration, promising efficiency in construction processes.

The Minister further announced that buildings up to 15 meters would require no permissions, addressing Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) issues soon. Norman Foster, again contracted for major architectural projects, garnered CRDA approval amidst discussions on World Bank loans facilitating regional capital development.

(With inputs from agencies.)