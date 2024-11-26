Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Revolutionizes Building Permissions with Single-Window System

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to simplify building permissions with a new single-window system starting December 31. The streamlined process eliminates the need to approach multiple departments, facilitating developments up to 15 meters height without permission. The state also progresses on key urban planning and development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a transformative move, the Andhra Pradesh government announced an overhaul in the procedure for granting building and layout permissions across the state. The decision emerged from a recently concluded review meeting at the State Secretariat, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana disclosed these developments, emphasizing a shift to a streamlined single-window system effective December 31. This system alleviates the necessity to seek permissions from multiple departments such as Revenue, Stamps, and Registration, promising efficiency in construction processes.

The Minister further announced that buildings up to 15 meters would require no permissions, addressing Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) issues soon. Norman Foster, again contracted for major architectural projects, garnered CRDA approval amidst discussions on World Bank loans facilitating regional capital development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

