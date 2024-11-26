Delhi Police Nabs Nandu Gang Sharpshooters in Morning Encounter

In a significant operation, Delhi Police apprehended two sharpshooters linked to the infamous Nandu gang on Monday morning. The arrests followed a brief encounter in the Mundka area, culminating in one suspect sustaining injuries.

According to police reports, the injured gang member is receiving medical attention at a local hospital. Authorities seized two illegal weapons during the arrest, highlighting the ongoing crackdowns on criminal elements in the city.

This arrest comes shortly after another notable detention on November 12, when the special cell captured a key figure from the Nandu gang, known for orchestrating various shootings throughout the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)