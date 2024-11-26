Reflecting on 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Call for Discussion and Debate

Marking a milestone, India is observing the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution. Congress MP Manish Tewari emphasized the importance of thoroughly discussing the successes and failures of this pivotal legal framework.

According to Tewari, the celebration is incomplete without introspection by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He lauded the founding fathers who, instead of erecting new structures in 1947, chose to dedicate nearly three years to carefully crafting India's foundational legal document.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has organized the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' campaign to commemorate the Constitution's 75 years. The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in March 2024, aims to engage diverse communities and underscore BR Ambedkar's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)