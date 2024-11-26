Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Condemns Sambhal Incident, Calls for Justice

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticizes the administration over the Sambhal stone-pelting incident, alleging intentional unrest. Opposition targets the Yogi Adityanath government for violence, as MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq is booked despite his absence during the incident. Yadav demands police accountability, raising concerns in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:52 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent critique, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has accused the administration of intentionally inciting unrest during the recent stone-pelting incident in Sambhal. Highlighting the administration's alleged missteps, Yadav questioned the absence of justice and asserted that if allowed, a party delegation would visit those affected. The SP leader has resolved to bring this issue to Parliament, ensuring it remains a top priority.

In opposition circles, fervor has grown concerning the incident, with members keen to challenge the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of the violence. Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, voiced his dismay over the booking of fellow party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, who was not present during the disturbances, calling the incident a 'government-led riot.'

Echoing these concerns, Yadav criticized the state government for purported electoral malpractices and condemned the legal proceedings that allegedly marginalize the defendants. As the situation intensifies, the SP demands accountability for police actions linked to the unrest that erupted during an ASI team survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, a legal matter stemming from historical claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

