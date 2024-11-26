Samajwadi Party Condemns Sambhal Incident, Calls for Justice
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticizes the administration over the Sambhal stone-pelting incident, alleging intentional unrest. Opposition targets the Yogi Adityanath government for violence, as MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq is booked despite his absence during the incident. Yadav demands police accountability, raising concerns in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent critique, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has accused the administration of intentionally inciting unrest during the recent stone-pelting incident in Sambhal. Highlighting the administration's alleged missteps, Yadav questioned the absence of justice and asserted that if allowed, a party delegation would visit those affected. The SP leader has resolved to bring this issue to Parliament, ensuring it remains a top priority.
In opposition circles, fervor has grown concerning the incident, with members keen to challenge the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of the violence. Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, voiced his dismay over the booking of fellow party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, who was not present during the disturbances, calling the incident a 'government-led riot.'
Echoing these concerns, Yadav criticized the state government for purported electoral malpractices and condemned the legal proceedings that allegedly marginalize the defendants. As the situation intensifies, the SP demands accountability for police actions linked to the unrest that erupted during an ASI team survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, a legal matter stemming from historical claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Scandal Hits Japanese Opposition Leader
CM Yogi Adityanath Engages with Public at Gorakhnath Temple's Janata Darshan
Natural wealth being plundered under JMM-led regime, labourers forced to migrate from Jharkhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Garhwa rally.
Controversy Arises Over Waqf Bill: Muslim Leaders Unite in Opposition
Objectification and Intimate Partner Violence: Shedding Light on a Silent Epidemic