NHC Foods Launches Exciting Rs. 47.42 Crore Rights Issue
Mumbai-based NHC Foods Limited has announced a Rs. 47.42 crore Rights Issue aimed at enhancing working capital and repaying secured loans. Offering shares at Re. 1 each to shareholders, the issue provides a lucrative investment opportunity. NHC Foods achieved robust financial growth, with Q2 revenue and profit surging significantly.
Mumbai-based NHC Foods Limited has made public its Rs. 47.42 crore Rights Issue, with the aim of increasing working capital and paying off secured loans, thereby boosting its profitability.
The issue offers shareholders the opportunity to acquire shares at Re. 1 each, four for every one held. NHC Foods' financial results exemplify the company's strong market presence, with Q2 revenue increasing by 60.14% from the previous year, showcasing spectacular financial growth.
NHC Foods is confident in its growth trajectory and is investing in technology, process improvements, and geographical diversification to sustain momentum and further strengthen its position both internationally and in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
