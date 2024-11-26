TotalEnergies Denies Allegations on Renovation Grants

TotalEnergies, one of France's leading oil companies, has firmly rejected claims made by the French Minister Delegate for Energy, Olga Givernet, which accuse the firm of engaging in illegal practices pertaining to renovation grants.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, TotalEnergies insisted that all renovation efforts conducted by them are compliant with the regulations and procedures established by the French government.

The company emphasized its commitment to adhering to legal guidelines and maintaining industry standards, addressing the recent controversy brought into public view by Givernet's assertions.

