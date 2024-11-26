TotalEnergies Denies Allegations on Renovation Grants
TotalEnergies, a French oil major, has denied accusations from French Minister Delegate for Energy, Olga Givernet, regarding alleged illegal practices involving renovation grants. The company asserts that all its renovation work adheres to French government regulations and procedures, according to an official press release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
