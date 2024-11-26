Left Menu

TotalEnergies Denies Allegations on Renovation Grants

TotalEnergies, a French oil major, has denied accusations from French Minister Delegate for Energy, Olga Givernet, regarding alleged illegal practices involving renovation grants. The company asserts that all its renovation work adheres to French government regulations and procedures, according to an official press release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TotalEnergies, one of France's leading oil companies, has firmly rejected claims made by the French Minister Delegate for Energy, Olga Givernet, which accuse the firm of engaging in illegal practices pertaining to renovation grants.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, TotalEnergies insisted that all renovation efforts conducted by them are compliant with the regulations and procedures established by the French government.

The company emphasized its commitment to adhering to legal guidelines and maintaining industry standards, addressing the recent controversy brought into public view by Givernet's assertions.

