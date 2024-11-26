India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitution with Commemorative Coin and Stamp

Marking 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a commemorative coin and stamp during 'Samvidhan Diwas' at Samvidhan Sadan in Parliament on Tuesday. President Murmu emphasized that the Constitution remains a dynamic and forward-looking guide for social justice and inclusive development.

In her address to a joint session of Parliament, she highlighted the achievements under the Constitution and introduced two books dedicated to India's legal framework. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reflected on the Constitution as the product of national dedication and ingenuity, urging citizens to renew their commitment by pledging the Preamble.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the event, amidst a national observance inaugurating November 26 as Constitution Day since 2015, inspired by PM Modi. The commemoration recalls the Constituent Assembly's adoption on November 26, 1949, before it took effect on January 26, 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)