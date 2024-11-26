Phone Tapping Controversy Unraveled: Allegations Rock Rajasthan Politics
Rajasthan's political landscape is disrupted as minister Jogaram Patel accuses former CM Ashok Gehlot of orchestrating phone tapping against BJP representatives. Ex-OSD Lokesh Sharma was arrested, unveiling details of the alleged plot. Revelations highlight a purported scheme involving Congress and BJP officials, fueled by explosive audio clips.
In a significant escalation of political tensions in Rajasthan, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel has accused former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of masterminding a conspiracy that allegedly involved tapping the phones of BJP representatives. The controversy centers around Lokesh Sharma, Gehlot's former Officer on Special Duty (OSD), who was arrested but later granted bail by Delhi Police.
Patel alleged that the tapping scheme aimed to trap BJP officials by intercepting conversations and disseminating misleading statements. The claims emerged after Sharma exposed the inner workings of the operation to the media, admitting his role as a prime conspirator. Despite receiving bail, he had been summoned multiple times for questioning regarding the case.
On March 25, 2021, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Sharma, accusing him of criminal conspiracy and unlawful interception of telephonic communications. The charges were brought forward by BJP's Union Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Earlier allegations by Sharma suggested that audio clips linked to a plot against the Congress government were directly provided by Gehlot, further complicating Rajasthan's political saga.
