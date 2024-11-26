CJI Sanjiv Khanna Defends Judicial Efficiency

In a bid to maintain judicial efficiency, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna declared on Tuesday that the Supreme Court will not revert to its earlier practice of handling adjournment requests through letter circulation. Speaking at the Constitution Day event hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, CJI Khanna emphasized the inefficiencies this system entailed.

CJI Khanna revealed that data showed an overwhelming volume of 9,000 to 10,000 adjournment applications circulated every three months, underscoring the impracticality of its reimplementation. He expressed openness to suggestions for improving the current system but firmly dismissed a return to past procedures as counterproductive.

The Chief Justice further highlighted the synergy between the judiciary and the bar, asserting that a strong bar equals strong judges. He framed India's evolution since independence, noting the Constitution's pivotal role in fostering a stable, self-assured democracy. CJI Khanna marked Constitution Day, which is observed alongside Law Day, as a testament to India's transformative journey from a nation struggling with the aftermath of partition to a vibrant global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)