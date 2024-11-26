Left Menu

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Defends Judicial Efficiency

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna affirms the Supreme Court will not revert to the old method of adjournment requests via circulated letters, noting it as inefficient. He acknowledges the Indian legal system's evolution and emphasizes the Constitution's role in India's democratic growth during the Constitution Day celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:24 IST
CJI Sanjiv Khanna Defends Judicial Efficiency
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to maintain judicial efficiency, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna declared on Tuesday that the Supreme Court will not revert to its earlier practice of handling adjournment requests through letter circulation. Speaking at the Constitution Day event hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, CJI Khanna emphasized the inefficiencies this system entailed.

CJI Khanna revealed that data showed an overwhelming volume of 9,000 to 10,000 adjournment applications circulated every three months, underscoring the impracticality of its reimplementation. He expressed openness to suggestions for improving the current system but firmly dismissed a return to past procedures as counterproductive.

The Chief Justice further highlighted the synergy between the judiciary and the bar, asserting that a strong bar equals strong judges. He framed India's evolution since independence, noting the Constitution's pivotal role in fostering a stable, self-assured democracy. CJI Khanna marked Constitution Day, which is observed alongside Law Day, as a testament to India's transformative journey from a nation struggling with the aftermath of partition to a vibrant global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024