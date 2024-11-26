Political Tensions Escalate: Rahul Gandhi Heads to Sambhal Amid Controversy

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla confirmed Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sambhal with a Congress delegation, following a stone-pelting episode during a Shahi Jama Masjid survey on November 24.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling BJP for what he termed as 'insensitive actions' amidst the violence, accusing the party of exacerbating Hindu-Muslim divides. Meanwhile, a 12-member Samajwadi Party delegation led by Mata Prasad Pandey is set to assess police atrocities in the region. The group plans to meet families of the deceased, highlighting allegations against police misuse of illegal weapons.

Despite the tension, markets in Sambhal have reopened post-violence. Deputy Inspector General of Police Muniraj G assured that the situation remains under control, with ongoing investigations into the incident. The incident stemmed from a legal petition addressing the historical status of the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)