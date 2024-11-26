Left Menu

Simaero's Plans to Revolutionize Pilot Training in India with New Simulator Facility

French aviation training company Simaero is set to launch a state-of-the-art flight simulator facility in Delhi by 2025. Aimed at enhancing pilot training across South Asia, the economic commitment includes a €200 million investment over the next decade, with the initial simulator delivered in partnership with Turkish firm HAVELSAN.

Simaero India's upcoming facility to be a hub for simulator training in India and South Asia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for India's burgeoning aviation sector, French company Simaero has announced plans to establish a cutting-edge flight simulator training facility in Delhi. This ambitious initiative aims to elevate pilot training standards in India and the wider South Asian region. By committing to a total investment of €200 million over the next ten years, Simaero is poised to make a substantial impact.

On Tuesday, Simaero unveiled the signing of its first A320 NEO full-flight simulator, marking a crucial step in developing its upcoming facility in Delhi's NCR area. Slated for an early 2025 opening, the simulator is part of a broader collaboration with HAVELSAN, a leading Turkish manufacturer. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of dignitaries from France, Turkey, and India, including key officials from Simaero and HAVELSAN.

The initial phase of Simaero's project involves introducing eight simulators, including types catering to popular narrow-body aircraft like the ATR 72-600 and B737. According to Khushbeg Jattana, General Manager of Simaero India, the training site is designed to address the soaring demand for skilled pilots, driven by the spike in regional connectivity and record orders for single-aisle aircraft. Simaero aims to deliver cost-effective training solutions, minimizing the necessity for airlines to train pilots abroad, which currently incurs significant expenses.

