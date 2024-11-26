Poland Joins France in Opposing EU-Mercosur Free Trade Deal

In a development that reverberates across Europe's farming community, Poland has voiced opposition to the EU-Mercosur trade deal, joining France's resistance against the proposed agreement.

The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, underscored that the current deal would expose European farmers to products not adhering to the EU's stringent regulations. This stance aligns with concerns raised by both Polish and French agricultural sectors.

France, grappling with widespread farmer protests, views Poland's position as a strengthening of their efforts to block the deal. The EU-Mercosur agreement is set to allow significant imports of beef, sugar, poultry, and maize from South America, sparking fears over competitiveness and market saturation.

(With inputs from agencies.)