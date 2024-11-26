Left Menu

Poland Joins France in Opposing EU-Mercosur Free Trade Deal

Poland has expressed its opposition to the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, aligning with France in concern that the deal could lead to unfair competition for European farmers. The deal, involving South American countries, threatens to flood the EU market with agricultural products under less stringent regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a development that reverberates across Europe's farming community, Poland has voiced opposition to the EU-Mercosur trade deal, joining France's resistance against the proposed agreement.

The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, underscored that the current deal would expose European farmers to products not adhering to the EU's stringent regulations. This stance aligns with concerns raised by both Polish and French agricultural sectors.

France, grappling with widespread farmer protests, views Poland's position as a strengthening of their efforts to block the deal. The EU-Mercosur agreement is set to allow significant imports of beef, sugar, poultry, and maize from South America, sparking fears over competitiveness and market saturation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

