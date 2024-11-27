Left Menu

Cyclonic Alerts: Flights Disrupted in South India Amid Severe Weather

Severe weather conditions continue to disrupt flights to Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai amid a potential cyclonic storm. IndiGo Airlines has issued advisories, while the Indian Meteorological Department predicts further intensification. Chennai and surrounding areas face heavy rainfall alerts, affecting air travel and prompting safety precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to severe weather conditions, IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory warning of continued disruptions to flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai. The airline expressed hope for swift recovery, acknowledging passengers' understanding during these challenging times.

Taking to social media platform X, IndiGo highlighted that adverse weather persists, affecting flights to Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, and potentially impacting Tiruchirappalli and Salem. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, moving northwards at 10 kmph, could intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. As of late Tuesday, the system positioned itself southeast of major regional locations including Chennai.

The regional meteorological authority in Chennai has forecasted that the depression will evolve into a cyclonic storm, moving north-northwestward towards Tamil Nadu, bypassing Sri Lanka. The region, including Chennai and its suburban areas, has already been experiencing significant rainfall. The IMD predicts continued rain through Thursday, with potential for heavy downpours.

Weather alerts from the IMD project heavy rain in multiple Tamil Nadu districts. A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall applies to three central districts on November 26 and two more on November 27. Chennai is under a yellow alert from November 27 to 29, with nearby districts issued varying alerts through November 30.

Expected weather includes light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with potential thunderstorms and lightning. The forecast underscores the looming cyclonic activity's impact on regional travel and necessitates ongoing vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

