NTPC Green Energy Debuts Strongly on Stock Market
NTPC Green Energy Ltd shares debuted at a premium on the stock market. The renewable energy arm of NTPC listed at Rs 111.60 on the BSE, reflecting a 3.33% increase. The IPO raised Rs 7,500 crore for debt repayment and corporate purposes.
Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy division of NTPC, made a strong debut on the stock market, listed at a premium of over 3% above the issue price of Rs 108.
On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 111.60, marking a 3.33% rise, and later increased by 12.40% to reach Rs 121.40. Similarly, on the NSE, its initial listing was Rs 111.50, demonstrating a 3.24% uptick.
During morning trade, the company's market valuation reached Rs 1,02,211.38 crore. The IPO, which was 2.40 times subscribed, raised Rs 7,500 crore, earmarked for repaying NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's loans and general corporate purposes.
