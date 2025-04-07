WBBSE Faces Court Challenge Over Mass Job Nullification

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a modification of its recent ruling that annulled the jobs of over 25,000 staff in schools. This request comes in the wake of the court finding irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process.

The WBBSE has proposed allowing unaffected candidates to retain their jobs until the end of the academic year or until new appointments are made. The board argues that removing these employees could severely impact school operations statewide.

The recent court judgement affects 11.3% of current teachers, potentially disrupting education for millions of students. The School Service Commission also plans to seek further clarifications from the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)