Thyssenkrupp's Steel Job Cuts Raise Restructuring Concerns
Thyssenkrupp faces scrutiny over its plan to cut 40% of jobs in its steel division, impacting 11,000 positions by 2030 through eliminations and divestitures. Questions arise about the feasibility of these measures as worker resistance mounts amid competitive and economic pressures.
- Country:
- Germany
German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp's restructuring blueprint, targeting a 40% reduction in its steel division workforce, is under scrutiny. The plan, affecting 11,000 jobs by 2030, leaves specifics unresolved, including implementation and production capacity reductions, as outlined by Handelsblatt.
The lack of clarity around Thyssenkrupp's approach has ignited concerns about its practicality. The strategy, developed by CEO Miguel Lopez's small team, has yet to address core details, creating uncertainty about its execution and effectiveness.
Facing fierce opposition from workers and unions, Germany's largest steelmaker grapples with high power prices and stiff competition from Asian manufacturers. Key meetings set to address these challenges include a private session with the works council and union IG Metall followed by a press conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamaki's Unorthodox Economic Vision: Revitalizing Japan's Economy
Air India Express Reconfigures for Economy-Only Fleet
Towards a Sustainable Thailand: Embracing Climate Resilience and Green Economy Models
India's Economy Poised for Robust Q2 Growth Amid Festive Demand
Avathon Rebrands with Grand Plans for Tripling Indian Workforce in AI Revolution