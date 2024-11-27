Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls for Unity and Productivity on Historic Day
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need to respect the chair's rulings and boost productivity in the House. He called for an environment of dialogue and adherence to rules, marking the first day of the fourth quarter century since the Indian Constitution's adoption amid ongoing parliamentary debates.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged members to honor the traditions of the House, particularly respecting rulings from the chair. With the first day of the fourth quarter century since the Constitution's adoption, Dhankhar called for raised productivity and an environment rich in dialogue, discussions, and rule adherence.
Highlighting the day as historic, Dhankhar emphasized that chair rulings should not incite division but command respect. His comments came as the Rajya Sabha embarked on another day of the winter session, with debates ongoing over various national issues.
Amid turmoil concerning the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Adani indictment, Rajya Sabha sessions ended early. Opposition MPs pressed for adjournment motions over critical issues, reflecting on the political climate during this significant session of Parliament.
