Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan, focusing on bolstering energy ties amid existing trade tensions. The visit underscores Kazakhstan's dependency on Russia for major exports, including oil and essential goods, as Kazakhstan seeks to distance itself from Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

In a strategic article published in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Putin emphasized constructive collaboration with Kazakhstan in the oil and gas sector. The article followed statements from Kazakhstan's energy minister about potential shifts in crude oil export routes, aiming to decrease reliance on Russian pathways.

The visit comes as Kazakhstan navigates agricultural trade issues and anticipates discussions about collaboration in nuclear energy projects with Russia's Rosatom. Despite some gestures towards Moscow, Kazakhstan remains committed to maintaining its ties with Western nations and complying with Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)