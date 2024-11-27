International Treaty Talks on Plastic Pollution Face Challenges Ahead of Deadline
The fifth round of international negotiations for a treaty to curb plastic pollution is encountering delays, raising concerns about meeting the December 1 deadline. Delegates report slow progress and unresolved discussions on financing and production caps. Divergent interests between petrochemical nations and affected countries are contributing to the stalemate.
- Country:
- South Korea
The fifth and final U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting, aimed at securing a treaty to tackle plastic pollution, is experiencing delays as it approaches its halfway mark. No agreed text or resolutions on funding for developing nations have surfaced halfway into the seven-day talks.
Nations like Saudi Arabia and China are strongly opposing limits on plastic production. Their stance contrasts with countries heavily impacted by pollution, who are advocating for decisive actions. Inger Andersen of the U.N. Environment Programme emphasized the urgency of producing a draft text soon.
Frustrations are mounting over procedural inefficiencies and the overwhelming number of proposals. Environmental groups and civil society participants highlight hurdles, including inadequate accommodations and lobbying presence, as impediments to productive discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Test House Completes High-Altitude LED Testing for Extreme Environments
We will set up mineral-based industries in Jharkhand, create environment so that no one migrates: Amit Shah at Baghmara rally.
VP Highlights Family Values, Civic Duties, and Environmental Conservation at 66th All India Kalidas Festival
Shell and Equinor Defend North Sea Oil Fields in Scottish Court Amid Environmental Legal Challenges
Echoes of Kalidas: Cultural Heritage Ties and Environmental Calls