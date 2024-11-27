Left Menu

International Treaty Talks on Plastic Pollution Face Challenges Ahead of Deadline

The fifth round of international negotiations for a treaty to curb plastic pollution is encountering delays, raising concerns about meeting the December 1 deadline. Delegates report slow progress and unresolved discussions on financing and production caps. Divergent interests between petrochemical nations and affected countries are contributing to the stalemate.

The fifth and final U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting, aimed at securing a treaty to tackle plastic pollution, is experiencing delays as it approaches its halfway mark. No agreed text or resolutions on funding for developing nations have surfaced halfway into the seven-day talks.

Nations like Saudi Arabia and China are strongly opposing limits on plastic production. Their stance contrasts with countries heavily impacted by pollution, who are advocating for decisive actions. Inger Andersen of the U.N. Environment Programme emphasized the urgency of producing a draft text soon.

Frustrations are mounting over procedural inefficiencies and the overwhelming number of proposals. Environmental groups and civil society participants highlight hurdles, including inadequate accommodations and lobbying presence, as impediments to productive discussions.

