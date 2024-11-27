Left Menu

South African Maize Harvest Decline Raises Concerns

The South African maize harvest is projected to decrease by 22.6% for the 2023/2024 season, according to the Crop Estimates Committee. This would result in a total yield of 12.72 million metric tons. The anticipated harvest includes 6 million tons of white maize and 6.72 million tons of yellow maize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:02 IST
South African Maize Harvest Decline Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development for South Africa's agricultural sector, the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) has forecasted a significant drop in the country's maize harvest for the 2023/2024 season.

The committee's final summer crop forecast, released this week, projects a 22.6% decrease in output, estimating a yield of 12.72 million metric tons. This represents a decline from the 16.43 million tons harvested the year prior, with the latest figures maintaining consistency with an earlier estimate from October 29.

The breakdown of the anticipated harvest includes 6 million tons of white maize, earmarked for human consumption, and 6.72 million tons of yellow maize, primarily designated for animal feed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024