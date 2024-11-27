South African Maize Harvest Decline Raises Concerns
The South African maize harvest is projected to decrease by 22.6% for the 2023/2024 season, according to the Crop Estimates Committee. This would result in a total yield of 12.72 million metric tons. The anticipated harvest includes 6 million tons of white maize and 6.72 million tons of yellow maize.
In a concerning development for South Africa's agricultural sector, the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) has forecasted a significant drop in the country's maize harvest for the 2023/2024 season.
The committee's final summer crop forecast, released this week, projects a 22.6% decrease in output, estimating a yield of 12.72 million metric tons. This represents a decline from the 16.43 million tons harvested the year prior, with the latest figures maintaining consistency with an earlier estimate from October 29.
The breakdown of the anticipated harvest includes 6 million tons of white maize, earmarked for human consumption, and 6.72 million tons of yellow maize, primarily designated for animal feed.
